Boom Logistics Director Increases Shareholding

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Boom Logistics Ltd has reported a change in the interest of its director, Damian Banks, with the acquisition of 20,000 ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This increases his indirect holding to a total of 400,000 shares, reflecting a strategic move that could signal confidence in the company’s prospects.
For further insights into AU:BOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.