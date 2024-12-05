News & Insights

Boom Logistics Director Increases Shareholding

December 05, 2024 — 05:51 pm EST

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has reported a change in the interest of its director, Damian Banks, with the acquisition of 20,000 ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This increases his indirect holding to a total of 400,000 shares, reflecting a strategic move that could signal confidence in the company’s prospects.

