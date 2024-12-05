Boom Logistics Director Increases Shareholding

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Boom Logistics Ltd has reported a change in the interest of its director, Damian Banks, with the acquisition of 20,000 ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This increases his indirect holding to a total of 400,000 shares, reflecting a strategic move that could signal confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:BOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.