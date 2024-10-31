Boom Logistics Director Increases Shareholding

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, James Scott, as he acquired an additional 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This increase takes his total holdings to 2 million shares, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future performance.

