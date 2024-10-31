Boom Logistics Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 14,501 fully paid ordinary securities were repurchased on the previous trading day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors might find this development significant as it could influence the company’s stock price and financial performance.

