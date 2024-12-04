Boom Logistics Completes Share Consolidation

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.
Boom Logistics Ltd has completed a ten-for-one consolidation of its issued capital, as approved at the recent annual general meeting. This move has resulted in a significant adjustment in the holdings of company directors, reflecting the new capital structure. The consolidation aims to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
