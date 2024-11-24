News & Insights

Boom Logistics Announces Share Consolidation Update

November 24, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced an update to its previous notification, confirming a consolidation of its ordinary fully paid shares. The total number of shares will be reduced from 421.2 million to 42.1 million, marking a significant restructuring move for the company. This consolidation aims to streamline the company’s stock structure, potentially impacting its trading dynamics.

