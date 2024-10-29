News & Insights

Boom Logistics Announces Progress in Share Buy-Back

October 29, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with 50,000 ordinary shares repurchased, bringing the total to 350,338 shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors in the financial market may find this buy-back activity indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health.

