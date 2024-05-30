News & Insights

Boom Logistics Advances Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Limited continues its share buy-back program, acquiring an additional 364,428 ordinary fully paid shares on the market. This recent transaction is part of the ongoing effort to repurchase shares, with a total of 6,894,130 shares bought back to date. The company’s steady buy-back activity signals its commitment to managing its share capital effectively.

