Books open on Eurobank's senior bond, its second this year

ATHENS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Books opened on Eurobank's EURBr.AT benchmark size senior preferred bond issue on Tuesday with pricing expected later in the day, bankers said.

Eurobank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, has mandated Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan to lead manage the senior preferred bond issue, callable after 5.5 years, its second this year.

The 6.5 year bonds are expected to be rated 'Caa1' by Moody's, 'B+' by S&P and 'B-' by Fitch following Monday's upgrade by the ratings agency.

IPTs are in the 2.5% area, IFR said.

In April, Eurobank issued a senior preferred bond raising 500 million euros, its first bond transaction in international capital markets since 2017.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)

