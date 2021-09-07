Markets

Books open on Eurobank's senior bond, its second this year

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

Books opened on Eurobank's benchmark size senior preferred bond issue on Tuesday with pricing expected later in the day, bankers said.

ATHENS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Books opened on Eurobank's EURBr.AT benchmark size senior preferred bond issue on Tuesday with pricing expected later in the day, bankers said.

Eurobank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, has mandated Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan to lead manage the senior preferred bond issue, callable after 5.5 years, its second this year.

The 6.5 year bonds are expected to be rated 'Caa1' by Moody's, 'B+' by S&P and 'B-' by Fitch following Monday's upgrade by the ratings agency.

IPTs are in the 2.5% area, IFR said.

In April, Eurobank issued a senior preferred bond raising 500 million euros, its first bond transaction in international capital markets since 2017.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular