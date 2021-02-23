Books in Philogen IPO fully covered - sources

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The books for the initial public offering of Swiss-Italian biotech group Philogen, including the greenshoe option, were fully covered just hours after their opening, two financial market sources said on Tuesday.

All offers came within the indicative price range of between 15-18 euros per share the company set last week, the people added.

Philogen is offering up to 10% of its capital in the IPO, with the price range valuing the whole company, including a planned capital increase, at between 609-731 million euros ($741-889 million).

($1 = 0.8221 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

