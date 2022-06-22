Books in De Nora IPO oversubscribed on full deal size - bookrunner

Michael Shields Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The books in the initial public offering (IPO) of Italy's De Nora are oversubscribed on the full deal size, including the greenshoe option, a memo from one of the bookrunners showed on Wednesday.

The indicated demand exceeds the deal size, the note added.

The electrode maker is seeking a valuation of up to 3.28 billion euros ($3.45 billion) in the IPO, which will be the first major listing in Milan since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

