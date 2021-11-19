Books in Ariston IPO covered within range on base deal size - bookrunner

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Books in the initial public offering (IPO) of Italian heating systems group Ariston are covered within the range on the base deal size, one of the bookrunners said on Friday.

Earlier this week Ariston said it would price its shares between 10.25 and 12 euros each in the IPO, valuing the company at up to 3.9 billion euros ($4.4 billion) and making it Italy's biggest bourse listing this year.

The offer runs until Nov. 24 and the company aims to debut on the Milan stock exchange on Nov. 26.

($1 = 0.8854 euros)

