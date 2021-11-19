World Markets
ARIS

Books in Ariston IPO covered on full deal size - bookrunner

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Books in the initial public offering (IPO) of Italian heating solutions group Ariston are covered within the range on the 'full deal size', including the over-allotment option, one of the bookrunners said on Friday.

Recasts after update from bookrunner

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Books in the initial public offering (IPO) of Italian heating solutions group Ariston are covered within the range on the 'full deal size', including the over-allotment option, one of the bookrunners said on Friday.

Earlier this week Ariston said it would price its shares between 10.25 and 12 euros each in the IPO, valuing the company at up to 3.9 billion euros ($4.4 billion) and making it Italy's biggest bourse listing this year.

The offer runs until Nov. 24 and the company aims to debut on the Milan stock exchange on Nov. 26.

($1 = 0.8854 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARIS

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    Nov 10, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular