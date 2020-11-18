US Markets

Books for IPO of Russian online retailer Ozon expected to close on Nov. 23 - sources

Contributor
Olga Popova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

The books for the IPO of Russian online retailer Ozon are expected to close on Nov. 23, three financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The books for the IPO of Russian online retailer Ozon are expected to close on Nov. 23, three financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular