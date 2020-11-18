Books for IPO of Russian online retailer Ozon expected to close on Nov. 23 - sources

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The books for the IPO of Russian online retailer Ozon are expected to close on Nov. 23, three financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.