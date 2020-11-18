Books for IPO of Russian online retailer Ozon expected to close on Nov. 23 - sources
MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The books for the IPO of Russian online retailer Ozon are expected to close on Nov. 23, three financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
