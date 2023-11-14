Books covered for IPO of Russian gold miner Uzhuralzoloto - sources

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Books have been fully covered for the initial public offering of shares in Russian gold miner Uzhuralzoloto (UGC), three sources on the financial market told Reuters.

UGC, Russia's fourth-largest gold miner, said on Monday it had set the price range for its Moscow Exchange IPO at 0.55-0.60 roubles per share, equating to pre-money share capital of 110-120 billion roubles ($1.19 billion-$1.30 billion).

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Marina Bobrova; Editing by Jan Harvey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.