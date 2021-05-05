Books closed on Greek 5-year bond, issue priced at midswaps +47 bps- bankers

ATHENS, May 5 (Reuters) - Books closed on Greece's new 5-year bond wit the issue priced at midswaps plus 47 basis points, around 0.20%, bankers said on Wednesday.

Greece had mandated Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale to jointly lead manage the sale of the bond, which matures on Feb. 12, 2026.

Greece will raise at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.00 billion)from the bond sale, its third this year.

($1 = 0.8329 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.