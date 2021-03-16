VOD

Bookrunners for Vantage Towers IPO narrow range to 24-25 euros a share

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The bookrunners for the flotation of Vodafone's Vantage Towers narrowed the price range to 24-25 euros per share on Tuesday, adding that the book was covered through the new range and it would close on Wednesday at 1300 GMT.

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The bookrunners for the flotation of Vodafone's VOD.L Vantage Towers narrowed the price range to 24-25 euros per share on Tuesday, adding that the book was covered through the new range and it would close on Wednesday at 1300 GMT.

Earlier this month, the UK-based operator set the price range for the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at 22.50 to 29 euros per share, implying a total market capitalisation of up to 14.7 billion euros.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters