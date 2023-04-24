Bookoff Group Holdings (9278) Price Target Increased by 9.63% to 1,509.60

The average one-year price target for Bookoff Group Holdings (9278) has been revised to 1,509.60 / share. This is an increase of 9.63% from the prior estimate of 1,377.00 dated April 6, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,494.80 to a high of 1,554.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.85% from the latest reported closing price of 1,326.00 / share.
Bookoff Group Holdings Maintains 1.66% Dividend Yield
At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.66%.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bookoff Group Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9278 is 0.00%, an increase of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 148K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 67K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.
Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
