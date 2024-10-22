News & Insights

Stocks

BOOKOFF Group Completes Annual Securities Report Submission

October 22, 2024 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (JP:9278) has released an update.

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED has successfully submitted its annual securities report for the fiscal year ended May 2024 after receiving an extension for the deadline. This submission marks a significant step for the company, reassuring investors and shareholders about its compliance with financial regulations.

For further insights into JP:9278 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.