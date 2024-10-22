BOOKOFF Group Completes Annual Securities Report Submission

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (JP:9278) has released an update.

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED has successfully submitted its annual securities report for the fiscal year ended May 2024 after receiving an extension for the deadline. This submission marks a significant step for the company, reassuring investors and shareholders about its compliance with financial regulations.

