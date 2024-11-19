BOOKOFF Group Announces Treasury Stock Disposal Plan

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (JP:9278) has released an update.

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED has announced the disposal of 6,000 treasury shares as part of a restricted stock remuneration plan for its directors. This initiative aims to align directors’ incentives with the company’s corporate value and shareholder interests. The shares are valued at 1,464 yen each, totaling 8,784,000 yen, and are subject to a three-year transfer restriction.

