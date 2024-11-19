News & Insights

Stocks

BOOKOFF Group Announces Treasury Stock Disposal Plan

November 19, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (JP:9278) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED has announced the disposal of 6,000 treasury shares as part of a restricted stock remuneration plan for its directors. This initiative aims to align directors’ incentives with the company’s corporate value and shareholder interests. The shares are valued at 1,464 yen each, totaling 8,784,000 yen, and are subject to a three-year transfer restriction.

For further insights into JP:9278 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.