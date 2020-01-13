Bookmaker William Hill sees 2019 profit ahead of expectations

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

British bookmaker William Hill Plc said on Monday it expects 2019 profit to be ahead of its and analysts' estimates, powered by favourable sporting results in December and said it expects its U.S. business to break even for the year.

The company said full year adjusted operating profit for 2019 from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of 143 million pounds ($186.14 million) to 148 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7682 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

