Bookmaker 888 targets revenue of $2.4 bln in 2025

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bookmaker 888 888.L said on Tuesday it is targeting a revenue of more than 2 billion pounds ($2.40 billion) in 2025, over twice the revenue it reported in 2021, ahead of its Capital Markets event later in the day.

The announcement comes as 888 integrates the William Hill business, which it acquired earlier this year, and focuses on its key markets of UK, Italy and Spain.

"Over the next two years, we plan to fully integrate our business — creating a bigger, stronger and better organisation with higher profit margins," CEO Itai Pazner said.

The group said it expects adjusted core profit for the year to be in the range of 305 million pounds to 315 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8342 pounds)

