Bookmaker 888 sees rise in 2023 profit on cost cuts, focus on core markets

April 14, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings Plc 888.L on Friday forecast higher adjusted core profit for 2023 as it cuts costs and focuses on core and growth markets, but reiterated revenue could be lower than 2022 by a "low to mid single digit percentage."

The London-listed firm said adjusted core profit for 2022 rose 82% to 217 million pounds ($272.03 million) as earnings from the William Hill business, which it acquired last year, offset a hit from online gambling safety measures in the UK.

($1 = 0.7977 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

