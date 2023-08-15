News & Insights

Bookmaker 888 says regulatory review unlikely to impact ops; profit rises

August 15, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings 888.L on Tuesday said it did not expect any operational impact from the ongoing probe by the UK gambling regulator, after posting a 9% rise in first-half earnings helped by effective cost-cutting measures.

The William Hill owner last month appointed a new CEO after shrugging off its second-largest shareholder FS Gaming's call to appoint its candidates to top roles that led the GB Gambling Commission to launch a review of the betting firm's licences in the UK.

FS Gaming push for former GVC, now known as Entain ENT.L, executives to be appointed to 888's board, could have forced the firm out of its biggest market.

Separately, 888 now expects to realise synergies worth 150 million pounds ($190.52 million) in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, the company said, while retaining its full-year revenue and profit outlook.

The Gibraltar-headquartered company posted an adjusted core profit of 155.6 million pounds, up from 142.5 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7873 pounds)

