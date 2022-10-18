Bookmaker 888 quarterly revenue falls amid UK regulatory uncertainty

Oct 18 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings Plc 888.L said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue fell due to the country's tightened online player safety measures and closure of its Dutch operations.

Revenue in the reported period fell 7% to 449 million pounds ($509.48 million) from year-ago figures, the group said, adding that adjusted core earnings in the quarter improved from the first half of the year.

($1 = 0.8813 pounds)

