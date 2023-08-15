Bookmaker 888 half-year profit rises 9% on cost synergies

Aug 15 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings 888.L retained its forecast of higher full-year profit on Tuesday, as effective cost-cutting measures led to a 9% rise in first-half earnings.

The Gibraltar-headquartered company posted an adjusted core profit of 155.6 million pounds ($197.77 million), up from 142.5 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.