News & Insights

Bookmaker 888 half-year profit rises 9% on cost synergies

Credit: REUTERS/John Sibley

August 15, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings 888.L retained its forecast of higher full-year profit on Tuesday, as effective cost-cutting measures led to a 9% rise in first-half earnings.

The Gibraltar-headquartered company posted an adjusted core profit of 155.6 million pounds ($197.77 million), up from 142.5 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.