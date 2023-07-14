Bookmaker 888 ends talks with investor group, shares drop

Rewrites paragraph 1, adds shares in paragraph 2, details on licence review in paragraphs 3 and 5, background in paragraph 4

July 14 (Reuters) - British Bookmaker 888 888.L ended talks with FS Gaming over board changes, and said any actions by the shareholder to change corporate control would likely put its UK licence at "significant risk".

Shares of 888 were down 21% on the news.

This comes as GB Gambling Commission determined that a licence review is appropriate in light of FS Group's investment in 888 and its proposal.

Investor consortium FS Gaming, which held close to a 7% stake in the betting operator as of June, had proposed appointments of Lee Feldman, Kenny Alexander and Stephen Morana to become chair, CEO and finance chief of 888, respectively.

The UK gambling regulator has expressed concerns regarding the ongoing His Majesty Revenue and Customs (HMRC) probe into the activities of GVC Holdings, now known as Entain ENT.L.

The individuals proposed by FS Gaming to 888's board held senior leadership positions at GVC.

FS Gaming did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

