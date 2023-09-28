Bookmaker 888 cuts FY profit view after tough third quarter

Adds chair comment in paragraph 2, details of outlook in paragraphs 3 and 4

Sept 28 (Reuters) - UK bookmaker 888 Holdings 888.L on Thursday forecast annual core profit below its prior expectations after flagging a 10% decline in third-quarter revenue, partly hurt by the "significant impact" from compliance changes in dotcom markets.

"Performance in Q3 (third quarter) has been below our expectations, and this means we now expect to end the year with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) below our prior expectation," Executive Chair Lord Mendelsohn said in a statement.

The company, which operates 888casino, 888poker, 888sport among other brands, said it now expected fiscal 2023 adjusted core profit margin to be about 18-19%, down from 20% guided previously.

888 also forecast revenue in the fourth quarter to be sequentially higher than the third but lower on a year-over-year basis by mid-single digit.

