Markets
BKNG

Booking's Etraveli deal faces full-scale EU antitrust probe, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 10, 2022 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc's BKNG.O 1.63-billion-euro ($1.7 billion) bid for Sweden-based Etraveli Group faces a full-scale EU antitrust investigation, people familiar with the matter said.

Booking announced the proposed acquisition of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners-owned Etraveli in November last year.

Etraveli offers search, booking and fulfilment services of flights through its consumer brands Gotogate and Mytrip and also operates airline integration company TripStack.

The European Commission, which has been assessing the deal since Oct. 10, will open an in-depth investigation at the end of its preliminary review on Nov. 16 because of competition concerns, the people said.

Booking had until Wednesday to offer remedies but did not do so, a filing on the Commission website showed on Thursday.

The EU competition watchdog declined to comment.

Booking said: "We have been and continue to work closely with the European Commission."

Britain's antitrust agency cleared the deal unconditionally in September.

($1 = 0.9829 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.