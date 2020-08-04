US Markets
BKNG

Booking.com wants to lay off a quarter of its staff - NRC Handelsblad

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Booking Holding Inc., the U.S.-based company that owns travel website Booking.com, wants to layoff one quarter of its 17,000 workers as a result of business lost during the coronavirus pandemic, Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad reported on Tuesday.

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Booking Holding Inc., the U.S.-based company that owns travel website Booking.com, wants to layoff one quarter of its 17,000 workers as a result of business lost during the coronavirus pandemic, Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper cited an internal video sent to staff by Chief Executive Glenn Fogel. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular