US Markets
BKNG

Booking.com to repay Dutch COVID-19 aid -ANP

Contributor
Anthony Deutsch Reuters
Published

U.S. travel firm Booking Holdings will repay the Dutch government millions of dollars (euros) it received in COVID-19 aid, news agency ANP reported on Friday, citing the company.

AMSTERDAM, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. travel firm Booking Holdings will repay the Dutch government millions of dollars (euros) it received in COVID-19 aid, news agency ANP reported on Friday, citing the company.

The move comes after members of parliament expressed outrage over executive pay packages at the company during the coronavirus crisis, even while it had received $78 million in state support.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular