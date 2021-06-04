Booking.com to repay Dutch COVID-19 aid -ANP

AMSTERDAM, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. travel firm Booking Holdings will repay the Dutch government millions of dollars (euros) it received in COVID-19 aid, news agency ANP reported on Friday, citing the company.

The move comes after members of parliament expressed outrage over executive pay packages at the company during the coronavirus crisis, even while it had received $78 million in state support.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch)

