Booking.com To Cut Global Workforce By Up To Approx. 25% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG, PCLN) said it intends to reduce Booking.com's global workforce by up to approximately 25% as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company expects to finalize its plans and make relevant announcements to employees on a country by country basis, with the first countries starting in September 2020, and expects to complete all such announcements by the end of 2020.

Booking Holdings is a provider of online travel and related services, to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands - Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable.

