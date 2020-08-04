Markets
BKNG

Booking.com To Cut Global Workforce By Up To Approx. 25% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG, PCLN) said it intends to reduce Booking.com's global workforce by up to approximately 25% as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company expects to finalize its plans and make relevant announcements to employees on a country by country basis, with the first countries starting in September 2020, and expects to complete all such announcements by the end of 2020.

Booking Holdings is a provider of online travel and related services, to customers and partners in over 230 countries and territories through six primary brands - Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular