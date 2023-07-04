News & Insights

Markets
BKNG

Booking.com Says In Talks With EC On Applicability Of Digital Markets Act

July 04, 2023 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc.(BKNG, PCLN) said on Tuesday that it has engaged in talks with the European Commission or EC on the applicability of the Digital Markets Act or DMA to its business, and looks forward to continue with the discussions.

With respect to the July 3 deadline for companies to notify as to whether they fall under the gatekeeper presumption under the DMA, Booking.com has determined that due to the negative impact of Covid-19 on its business, it does not meet the criteria set out in the regulation and as a result the regulation does not require the submission of a formal notification.

Booking.com expects that these thresholds will likely be met at the end of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.