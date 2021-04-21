Booking.com Partners With Viator To Provide Expanded Choice Of Tours - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Viator and Booking.com have entered a global partnership to bring Viator experiences on Booking.com. Viator is a Tripadvisor company and has a marketplace of nearly 400,000 tours and activities around the world.

Bryan Batista, SVP of Booking.com's Trips Division, stated, "As people start to think about traveling again, we are pleased to be teaming up with Viator, to provide our customers with an expanded choice of relevant tours, attractions and activities in key destinations around the world."

Viator said the integration with Booking.com will begin with key destinations in North America and Europe, with additional locations and inventory to follow over the coming months.

