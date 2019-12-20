Booking.com agrees to change way it presents offers - EU executive

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that reservations site Booking.com BKNG.O had committed to changes in the way it presented offers to comply with EU consumer law.

The changes relate, for example, to the way the website presents hotel rooms as been the last available and offers as being time-limited and are also designed to ensure that "discounts" do indeed represent genuine savings.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Marine Strauss)

