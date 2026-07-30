Booking vs. Shopify: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Booking dominates the online travel market with high net margins and significant free cash flow generation.

Shopify powers millions of merchants globally through a scalable software ecosystem and rapid revenue growth.

Which digital powerhouse is the better fit for your 2026 investment strategy?

10 stocks we like better than Booking Holdings ›

Choosing between Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) involves weighing the steady profitability of a travel giant against the aggressive expansion of a commerce infrastructure leader.

Booking provides a comprehensive platform for travel reservations, while Shopify offers the essential tools for businesses to sell online and in person. Both companies benefit from the ongoing shift toward digital transactions, making them popular choices for investors seeking exposure to global consumption trends.

The case for Booking

As a prominent name among consumer discretionary stocks, Booking operates a massive portfolio of travel brands including Priceline and Agoda. The company maintains critical commercial relationships with Alphabet for search traffic and The Trade Desk to power data-driven travel advertising across its platforms.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $26.9 billion, representing a growth rate of roughly 13.4% compared to the prior year. This performance resulted in a net income of approximately $5.4 billion, although the around 20.1% net margin showed a slight decrease from previous levels.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term obligations with short-term assets, is roughly 1.3x. The debt-to-equity ratio is approximately -3.5x, which indicates that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. Despite this, the company generated approximately $9.1 billion in free cash flow, representing the cash remaining after capital expenditures.

The case for Shopify

Shopify provides the commerce software and internet infrastructure that enables millions of merchants to manage sales across various digital and physical channels. Its platform relies on critical third-party partners including PayPal for payment processing and the Google Cloud platform from Alphabet for hosting its global infrastructure.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $11.6 billion, marking a significant growth rate of approximately 30.1%. The company reported a net income of around $1.2 billion, achieving a net margin of roughly 10.7% as it focused on scaling its international merchant base.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio stands at approximately 6.0x, and the debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 0.0x. Free cash flow for the period reached roughly $2.0 billion. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 22.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Booking faces intense competition from large technology platforms like Alphabet and new competitors utilizing artificial intelligence to disintermediate booking traffic. The company also handles heavy regulatory burdens as a designated gatekeeper under the EU Digital Markets Act. Furthermore, financial volatility is a factor due to significant indebtedness and sensitivity to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Shopify is currently navigating legal uncertainty from antitrust and monopoly litigation, including the Sezzle lawsuit. The company also faces exposure to intellectual property claims regarding the handling of copyright-infringing stores on its platform. Additionally, its operational success depends heavily on third-party payment processors like PayPal and cloud infrastructure providers where any disruption could impact availability.

Valuation comparison

Comparing these two companies reveals a major gap in how the market prices their future earnings estimates and total revenue generation.

Metric Booking Shopify Forward P/E 17.9x 71.0x P/S ratio 5.4x 14.6x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Shopify. Booking Holdings is certainly a formidable business that’s profitable, globally diversified, and returning substantial cash to shareholders. For investors who prioritize stability and consistency, it checks a lot of boxes.

But I find Shopify’s recent performance much more compelling right now. Revenue grew at an exceptional pace in the most recent quarter and gross merchandise volume crossed a landmark threshold for the first time. The company is now consistently profitable after years of investing in growth. And AI is becoming a genuine driver of new features that merchants are adopting quickly.

What makes this particularly interesting is the valuation. Shopify's stock has dropped sharply in 2026 despite strong results, creating one of the more attractive entry points the stock has offered in years. When a well-run, high-growth platform goes on sale for reasons that don't reflect the underlying business performance, that tends to be worth paying attention to.

Booking is the steadier ride, but Shopify is the better growth story at a better price right now.

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Sara Appino has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Booking Holdings, PayPal, Sezzle, Shopify, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.