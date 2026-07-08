Booking vs. Marriott International: Which Travel Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Booking Holdings dominates the online travel agency space through a capital-light platform model and high net margins.

Marriott International leverages an massive global hospitality footprint and a loyalty program with roughly 271 million members.

Which travel leader is the better addition to your portfolio for 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Booking Holdings ›

The global travel market remains a battleground between digital platforms and physical hospitality giants, making the choice between Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) a critical decision for your portfolio.

Booking operates as a technology middleman, while Marriott manages an expansive physical empire of luxury and mid-scale hotels. Both companies capitalize on the enduring demand for exploration, yet they offer vastly different financial profiles and risk exposures. This comparison examines their growth, balance sheets, and valuations to determine which stock offers the most potential today.

The case for Booking

Booking Holdings operates as a global provider of online travel services through brands like Booking.com, Priceline, and Agoda. It maintains listings for nearly 4.4 million properties and serves customers across more than 220 countries. The business relies on a massive network of travel providers and third-party platforms, such as search engines, to drive customer traffic.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $26.9 billion, representing growth of 13.4% compared to the previous year. This growth helped the company generate net income of $5.4 billion. Among travel and tourism stocks, the company maintains a robust net margin of 20.1%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.5x, which indicates that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures a firm's ability to cover short-term debts with current assets, is 1.3x. Free cash flow for the year reached $9.1 billion, representing the cash remaining after capital expenditures.

The case for Marriott International

Marriott International is a hospitality leader managing over 30 brands and nearly 9,900 properties worldwide. The company centers its growth on the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, which claimed roughly 271 million members at the end of 2025. It also maintains strategic partnerships with major financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase and American Express.

During FY 2025, the company reported revenue of $26.2 billion, which was a 4.3% increase over the prior year. Net income for the period was $2.6 billion. This resulted in a net margin of 9.9%, which is a slight improvement over the 9.5% recorded in the previous fiscal year.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.5x, indicating that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. Its current ratio is 0.4x, suggesting a tighter liquidity position for meeting short-term debts. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was $2.6 billion, providing capital for reinvestment or shareholder returns.

Risk profile comparison

Booking faces intense competition from global technology firms and AI-native platforms that could disrupt the traditional online agency model. It is heavily dependent on search engines for customer acquisition, where any algorithm changes could lower visibility. Furthermore, the company must navigate strict European regulatory requirements as a designated gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act.

Marriott deals with escalating legal risks, including class action litigation regarding undisclosed fees and labor-related claims. The business is also operationally dependent on third-party franchisees, meaning performance disputes or bankruptcies can disrupt its revenue streams. Like its peers, it faces pressure from digital competitors like Airbnb that threaten to erode direct booking loyalty.

Valuation comparison

Booking appears significantly more attractive based on future earnings estimates, while Marriott carries a lower valuation relative to its annual sales.

Metric Booking Marriott International Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 17.4x 33.0x 93.7x P/S ratio 5.2x 3.8x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Booking and Marriott represent two distinct segments of the travel industry. The former is a high-margin online travel agency (OTA) while the latter is a fee-driven hotel franchisor. Which to choose depends on a few considerations.

Booking offers superior sales growth and healthy margins. In the first quarter, revenue rose 16% year over year to $5.5 billion, and net income soared to $1.1 billion compared to the prior year’s $333 million. However, the company stated the U.S. conflict with Iran will hurt sales this year, and Wall Street is concerned artificial intelligence may supplant the need for OTAs.

Marriott benefits from a well-known brand, expansive vacation properties, and steadily rising revenue thanks to its fee-based income stream. Due to credit card, franchise and management fees, the company posted sales of $6.7 billion, up from the previous year’s $6.3 billion. It doesn’t deliver the explosive revenue growth of Booking, but it is a steady business that is ideal for conservative investors.

Between the two, my pick to buy would be Booking. Shares are beaten down right now, while Marriott recently hit a 52-week high of $410.98, and the stock price remains elevated. Both are solid travel stocks, but Booking’s strong sales growth suggests its shares have the potential for more upside once Middle East hostilities are over.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Robert Izquierdo has positions in Airbnb and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, American Express, Booking Holdings, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.