Booking vs. Coupang: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Booking maintains a highly profitable global travel platform with a net margin exceeding 20%.

Coupang dominates South Korean e-commerce with its proprietary logistics and growing presence in Taiwan.

Which consumer discretionary stock offers the best combination of growth and value for your portfolio?

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Investors seeking exposure to consumer spending often look to industry leaders with wide competitive moats. Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) provide two distinct paths for long-term growth in the global digital economy.

Booking is a dominant force in the global travel market, providing comprehensive booking services for accommodations and transportation. Coupang has established itself as the logistics leader in South Korea, expanding from retail into food delivery and luxury goods. Both companies leverage technology to capture high-volume transaction data and build customer loyalty.

The case for Booking

Booking operates a massive online platform that connects travelers with hotels, rental cars, and airline tickets. As a prominent player among travel and tourism stocks, the company relies on a vast network of 4.5 million properties and service providers globally. A new strategic partnership with The Trade Desk in June 2026 aims to enhance its data-driven advertising capabilities across its core brands.

In 2025, revenue reached nearly $26.9 billion, representing approximately 13% growth over the prior year. The company generated net income of roughly $5.4 billion during this period, though its net margin of 20% was lower than the previous fiscal year. This profitability reflects its position as a high-margin intermediary that does not own the underlying physical assets.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is -3.5x. This value means total liabilities exceed total assets. Its shareholders’ equity is negative $5.5 billion, which reflects the company’s share repurchase activity over the years. The current ratio is nearly 1.3x, measuring the company's ability to cover its short-term liabilities with short-term assets. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached nearly $9.1 billion in 2025.

The case for Coupang

Coupang operates a highly integrated retail and logistics network, serving over 23 million active customers as of early 2026. The company manages proprietary end-to-end infrastructure for its Rocket Fresh grocery service and recently expanded into the luxury market through the acquisition of Farfetch. Its strategy focuses on extreme convenience and delivery speed, primarily within the densely populated markets of South Korea and Taiwan.

In 2025, revenue reached approximately $34.5 billion, marking an increase of about 14% over the prior year. Net income for the period was close to $208 million, resulting in a net margin of roughly 0.6%. While revenue growth remains robust, the company continues to prioritize infrastructure investment and market expansion over immediate high-level profitability.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, is nearly 0.9x. This indicates the company has roughly equal amounts of debt and equity financing. The current ratio is approximately 1.0x, showing its current assets just match its current liabilities.

Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 26.8% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Booking faces intense global competition from other online travel agencies and large technology platforms. The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) could allow search engines to bypass traditional booking sites, potentially reducing traffic to their platforms.

Additionally, the European Union has designated the company as a gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act, which adds significant regulatory compliance costs and operational burdens.

Coupang is navigating a complex regulatory environment in South Korea, facing scrutiny from the Korea Fair Trade Commission over its search-ranking practices and membership bundling. The company is also managing the fallout from a late 2025 data incident that led to a $1.2 billion customer compensation program and ongoing legal investigations.

Integrating Farfetch into its operations poses further risks, as the luxury sector requires different operational expertise and capital management than standard retail.

Valuation comparison

Booking appears more attractive to value-conscious investors given its lower earnings multiple, while Coupang trades at a significant premium to its current net income.

Metric Booking Coupang Forward P/E 18.5x 46.5x P/S ratio 5.6x 0.8x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both companies have proven they can steadily grow revenue and reach more customers, but I would buy Booking’s shares right now for a few reasons.

First, Booking is a true global company. It connects customers with around 4.5 million properties across more than 200 countries. Coupang hasn’t yet proven it can expand beyond Asia. There’s no guarantee that it can compete with Amazon on a global scale.

Second, Booking is earning much higher margins than Coupang, reinforcing its competitive advantage in travel. Management is looking to further lock in customer loyalty by building the “connected trip” to create more personalized travel packages across hotels, cars, and other travel-related services.

Booking’s stock is also trading at a very reasonable valuation relative to expected growth. Analysts expect earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 15% in the coming years, yet the stock can be bought for a modest forward earnings multiple of 18. That is solid value for one of the leading travel booking platforms.

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John Ballard has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Booking Holdings, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.