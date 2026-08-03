Booking vs. CAVA: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Booking maintains a massive global reach and high net margins through its multi-brand digital travel platform.

CAVA is capturing market share in the fast-casual space with high revenue growth and a diverse multi-channel dining model.

Which consumer-focused stock is the better choice for your portfolio as we head further into 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Booking Holdings ›

Should you prioritize a global travel titan or a fast-growing restaurant disruptor? Deciding between Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) requires weighing mature cash flows against aggressive retail expansion.

Booking is a leader in the digital travel space, providing a massive platform for hotels and flights. CAVA is a rising star in the fast-casual dining world, often compared to early-stage winners in the restaurant industry. Both companies are vying for consumer dollars, but they offer very different risk-and-reward profiles for investors today.

The case for Booking

Booking operates a massive network of travel brands, including its namesake site, Priceline, and Agoda. The company connects travelers to roughly 4.5 million properties across more than 220 countries and territories. A key recent strategy involves a partnership with The Trade Desk to monetize its deep pool of traveler data through targeted advertising.

Financial performance remains robust in the travel and tourism stocks sector. In 2025, revenue reached nearly $26.9 billion, representing a 13.4% increase over the previous year. The company reported net income of nearly $5.4 billion, resulting in a healthy net margin of approximately 20%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly -3.5x, which means total liabilities exceed total assets. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with current assets, is approximately 1.3x. Free cash flow, or the cash left after capital expenditures, was approximately $9.1 billion in 2025.

The case for CAVA

CAVA focuses on the Mediterranean fast-casual market, operating close to 459 restaurants in the United States as of early 2026. The company reaches a diverse audience through in-person dining, digital orders, and drive-thru locations. It also generates revenue by selling its signature dips and dressings in various retail grocery stores.

Growth has been a central theme for the brand. In 2025, revenue reached approximately $1.2 billion, which was a 22.4% increase from the prior year. CAVA reported net income of roughly $63.7 million, yielding a net margin of about 5.4% for the period.

The balance sheet appears conservative as of December 2025. The debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 0.5x, indicating that total debt is less than shareholders’ equity. The current ratio is roughly 2.7x, and the company generated approximately $26.1 million in free cash flow in 2025.

Risk profile comparison

Booking faces intense pressure from large technology platforms, which use artificial intelligence (AI) to integrate travel planning directly into search results. Regulatory hurdles are also mounting, as the European Union has designated the company a gatekeeper, leading to higher compliance costs. Furthermore, any failure in its ongoing digital transformation or a significant data breach could harm its reputation and financial stability.

CAVA is currently navigating a significant shareholder lawsuit that alleges insider trading among top leadership during mid-2026. Beyond legal issues, the company must manage the risk of cannibalization as it opens new locations near existing ones. It also competes for labor and real estate against massive rivals like Chipotle Mexican Grill and McDonald's while dealing with fluctuating food costs.

Valuation comparison

Booking looks significantly cheaper on a Forward P/E basis, which measures price against future earnings estimates, though CAVA has a similar P/S ratio.

Metric Booking CAVA Forward P/E 18.5x 119.7x P/S ratio 5.6x 6.5x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both companies have maintained steady top-line growth, indicating growing demand for their services.

Travel demand has been steady over the last five years, but CAVA has been vulnerable to inflation and the squeeze on consumers’ spending power. As a leading travel booking platform, Booking.com benefits from consumers choosing to allocate more of their budgets to experiences rather than dining out or other goods.

CAVA is carving out a profitable niche by serving what appears to be a big void in fast-casual eating with its Mediterranean-focused menu.

However, I would bet on Booking’s right now. Wall Street is punishing the stock over concerns about competition from big tech giants. Still, it has a competitive advantage with its global scale, connecting guests with about 4.5 million accommodation properties. Its loyalty program also helps drive repeat bookings.

CAVA is a promising restaurant growth story, but the stock just doesn’t offer the attractive valuation that Booking’s does right now. While CAVA is expected to grow earnings at an annualized rate of 25% in the coming years, it also trades at a sky-high forward P/E of 119.

By comparison, analysts expect Booking’s earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 15%, and its stock trades at a forward earnings multiple of 18. That’s a lower PEG for Booking, potentially making it the more undervalued stock right now.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booking Holdings, Cava Group, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's, short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's, and short September 2026 $35 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.