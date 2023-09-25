Booking to challenge EU antitrust veto against ETraveli deal

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings BKNG.O will challenge an EU antitrust veto against its 1.63-billion-euro ($1.7 billion) purchase of Swedish peer ETraveli Group, the U.S. online travel agency said on Monday.

The European Commission had earlier on Monday blocked the deal, saying the company's remedies were not sufficient to address regulatory concerns about the deal that would have strengthened its market power.

"The company strongly believes the Commission is wrong on both the facts of the case and the law applicable to this transaction, which was cleared unconditionally by multiple competition authorities, including the UK Competition & Markets Authority and U.S. FTC," Booking said in a statement.

The company also announced the extension of its flight agreement with ETraveli to 2028.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

