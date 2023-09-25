News & Insights

Oil
BKNG

Booking to challenge EU antitrust veto against ETraveli deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 25, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings BKNG.O will challenge an EU antitrust veto against its 1.63-billion-euro ($1.7 billion) purchase of Swedish peer ETraveli Group, the U.S. online travel agency said on Monday.

The European Commission had earlier on Monday blocked the deal, saying the company's remedies were not sufficient to address regulatory concerns about the deal that would have strengthened its market power.

"The company strongly believes the Commission is wrong on both the facts of the case and the law applicable to this transaction, which was cleared unconditionally by multiple competition authorities, including the UK Competition & Markets Authority and U.S. FTC," Booking said in a statement.

The company also announced the extension of its flight agreement with ETraveli to 2028.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.