Booking to buy Swedish travel agency Etraveli for $1.83 billion

Adds deal details, background

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O on Tuesday said it would acquire Sweden-based Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion), its second major deal this month.

Etraveli, currently owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, offers search, book and fulfillment services of flights through its consumer brands Gotogate and Mytrip.

It also operates airline integration company TripStack.

The company will remain headquartered in Sweden and operate as an independent business under Booking Holdings, led by its current management team.

The deal follows Booking's roughly $1.2 billion deal for hotel room booking website Getaroom announced earlier this month.

($1 = 0.8889 euros)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.