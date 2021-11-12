Booking To Buy Getaroom From Court Square Capital Partners For About $1.2 Bln

(RTTNews) - ooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) said that it agreed to acquire B2B distributor of hotel rooms, Getaroom, from Court Square Capital Partners for about $1.2 billion.

At closing, U.S.-based Getaroom will roll into Booking Holdings' Priceline brand.

Getaroom - which is based in Dallas, Texas and was founded in 2005 - has more than 150 affiliates. Getaroom will remain headquartered in Dallas and current Chief Executive Officer, Matt Davis, will lead Priceline's new Strategic Partnerships business unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.