Booking To Buy Getaroom From Court Square Capital Partners For About $1.2 Bln

(RTTNews) - ooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) said that it agreed to acquire B2B distributor of hotel rooms, Getaroom, from Court Square Capital Partners for about $1.2 billion.

At closing, U.S.-based Getaroom will roll into Booking Holdings' Priceline brand.

Getaroom - which is based in Dallas, Texas and was founded in 2005 - has more than 150 affiliates. Getaroom will remain headquartered in Dallas and current Chief Executive Officer, Matt Davis, will lead Priceline's new Strategic Partnerships business unit.

