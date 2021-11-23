Booking to buy flight booking provider Etraveli for about $1.83 billion

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O on Tuesday said it would acquire global flight booking provider Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion).

($1 = 0.8889 euros)

