US Markets
BKNG

Booking to buy flight booking provider Etraveli for about $1.83 billion

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published

Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it would acquire global flight booking provider Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83billion).

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O on Tuesday said it would acquire global flight booking provider Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion).

($1 = 0.8889 euros)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular