Booking posts fourth-quarter profit on strong travel demand

Kannaki Deka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Booking Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it returned to a profit in the fourth quarter as higher vaccination rates and the holiday season encouraged more people to travel.

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O said on Wednesday it returned to a profit in the fourth quarter as higher vaccination rates and the holiday season encouraged more people to travel.

Pent-up demand and easing COVID-19 curbs have in recent months sparked a surge flight and hotel room reservations despite a temporary setback from the winter surge of the Omicron variant.

Betting on the boom, Marriott and Hilton - two of the biggest U.S. hotel chains - have predicted people will resume packing their bags for business and leisure this year at rates not seen since before the pandemic.

Booking said its revenue rose to $2.98 billion in the fourth quarter, from $1.24 billion a year earlier. Gross travel bookings soared 160% to $19 billion.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company's net income was $618 million, or $14.94 per share, in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $165 million, or $4.02 per share, a year ago.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

