Markets
BKNG

Booking pays Russia $16.7 mln for 2021 competition law breach - anti-monopoly service

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published

Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc has paid а 1.3 billion rouble ($16.66 million) fine to Russia for violating anti-monopoly law, Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said on Friday.

April 8 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O has paid а 1.3 billion rouble ($16.66 million) fine to Russia for violating anti-monopoly law, Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said on Friday.

The fine was imposed on the company in August 2021, when Booking said it planned to appeal.

FAS accused Booking of violating Russia's competition law, saying the company "had imposed unfavourable terms on Russian hotels".

Booking Holdings was not immediately available for comment.

Home rental firm Airbnb Inc and Booking Holdings suspended operations in Russia in early March after the start of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine and Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow.

($1 = 78.0330 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular