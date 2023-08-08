Booking offers concessions in bid to allay EU concerns on ETraveli buy

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings BKNG.O has offered to show multiple hotel options to customers who book flights on its site in an attempt to allay EU antitrust concerns about its bid for Sweden's ETraveli Group, people familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. online travel agency's concessions came after the European Commission in June warned that the acquisition of its Swedish rival could reinforce Booking's dominance in the sector for hotel online travel agencies, and boost its bargaining power with hotels.

The EU competition enforcer also said the 1.63 billion euro ($1.8 billion) deal may allow Booking to expand its ecosystem of travel services which include flights, accommodation, car rentals and attractions.

The Commission is scheduled to decide on the deal by Sept. 27.

"We continue to work collaboratively with the European Commission," a Booking spokesperson said.

Booking's offer of a choice of hotels to consumers is similar to Microsoft's proposal to give users a choice of web browsers to settle an EU antitrust investigation in 2009.

The U.S. company shared data with the EU regulator at a hearing last month to show that the majority of customers never book a flight and hotel at the same time.

Booking's brands include Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. It also has a flights business via an existing commercial agreement with ETraveli.

CVC Capital-owned ETraveli is the owner of Gotogate and Mytrip and operator of airline content distribution services provider TripStack.

($1 = 0.9137 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

