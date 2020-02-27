Booking Last-Minute Spring Break Travel? Here’s How to Get the Most From Your Miles.

Gird your liver: Spring break approacheth.

A recent NerdWallet survey found that fully one-third of Americans plan to travel during spring break, which lasts from late February to early April, roughly. This means three things:

Travel to popular destinations will be expensive. People will want to use their miles and points to offset these costs. SPRING BREEEEAAKKKK!!!

Ahem.

In the past, using frequent flyer miles to book last-minute travel was often a good choice, because the cost in miles stayed the same while the cash price skyrocketed. However, many airlines have switched to “dynamic” award prices, which means the cost in miles tracks the cash price more closely.

Which begs the question: Is using miles to book last-minute spring break travel a good idea?

I break it all down below, but the short answer is: Probably yes for international travel, probably no for domestic travel.

Numbers were crunched

To answer the question of whether using miles for spring break travel is a dumb idea or not, I needed two things:

The average cash price of tickets The average value of award (mile) tickets.

The first one was easy. I picked three U.S. departure cities whose chilly residents are likely ready to skip town (Chicago, New York, Seattle) and four popular spring break destinations (Fort Lauderdale, Florida, New Orleans, and Los Cabos and Cancun, Mexico). Then I searched for the lowest available fare for a seven-day trip one week away.

What happened next will shock you. At least, it shocked me:

Average domestic round-trip airfare: $181

$181 Average Mexico round-trip airfare: $527

This is a pretty small sample that only includes four destinations total, but I was amazed at the relatively high cost of the Mexico fares compared to the low cost of the domestic fares.

So my first bit of advice to anyone looking for some inexpensive vernal warmth: Skip Mexico if you can. Sorry, Mexico. Siempre te amaré. (I’ll always love you.)

Now, how about booking with miles?

This took a lot more work (and made me regret pitching this idea to my editor). I compared award bookings for three of the biggest U.S. airlines — American, Delta and United — on the same routes and the same dates as the cash bookings.

Domestic

American: 25K miles + $11

Delta: 28K miles + $11

United: 31K miles + $11

Mexico

American: 29K miles + $97

Delta: 38K miles + $97

United: 40K miles + $94

You can tell with a glance that flights to Mexico cost slightly more miles and significantly more in fees, which is interesting. But we want to know whether using miles is worth it compared to the cash prices above. To do that, I calculated the effective value of these award tickets based on NerdWallet’s normal mile valuations (including taxes and fees) and compared it to the cash price. Sound like gobbledygook? The payoff is: Using miles to book flights to Mexico was generally an above-average redemption (saving the equivalent of $89 in value).

