News & Insights

Stocks
BKNG

Booking to implement organizational changes, including workforce reduction

November 08, 2024 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

According to a regulatory filing, on November 8, Booking Holdings (BKNG) announced its intention to implement certain organizational changes, including modernizing processes and systems, an expected workforce reduction, optimizing procurement, and seeking real estate savings. “We believe these efforts will improve operating expense efficiency, increase organizational agility, free up resources that can be reinvested into further improving our offering to both travelers and partners, and better position the Company for the long term,” the company said. “We will be consulting with works councils, employee representatives, and other relevant organizations, and expect to develop more clarity on these organizational changes, including with respect to timing, expected impact on employees, financial impact, and other aspects of the contemplated changes in due course.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.