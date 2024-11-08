Booking to implement organizational changes, including workforce reduction

According to a regulatory filing, on November 8, Booking Holdings (BKNG) announced its intention to implement certain organizational changes, including modernizing processes and systems, an expected workforce reduction, optimizing procurement, and seeking real estate savings. “We believe these efforts will improve operating expense efficiency, increase organizational agility, free up resources that can be reinvested into further improving our offering to both travelers and partners, and better position the Company for the long term,” the company said. “We will be consulting with works councils, employee representatives, and other relevant organizations, and expect to develop more clarity on these organizational changes, including with respect to timing, expected impact on employees, financial impact, and other aspects of the contemplated changes in due course.”

