Booking Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $181,550, and 22 are calls, amounting to $22,905,946.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3570.0 to $5370.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Booking Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Booking Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3570.0 to $5370.0, over the past month.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1510.0 $1504.4 $1510.0 $3610.00 $3.6M 122 62 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1504.0 $1497.4 $1504.0 $3610.00 $3.6M 122 117 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1508.0 $1505.8 $1508.0 $3610.00 $2.7M 122 62 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1550.0 $1539.9 $1540.0 $3570.00 $2.1M 19 16 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1500.0 $1499.9 $1500.0 $3610.00 $2.1M 122 20

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 18,435, the BKNG's price is down by -0.47%, now at $4890.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days. Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $4790.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $4470. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $5000. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4900.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

