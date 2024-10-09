Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 09

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $145,036 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $363,448.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3900.0 to $4630.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $3900.0 to $4630.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $172.8 $164.2 $164.2 $4115.00 $164.2K 15 10 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $213.0 $195.1 $204.1 $4240.00 $61.2K 1 3 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $453.0 $436.5 $446.1 $4300.00 $44.6K 18 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $409.7 $393.9 $398.74 $4630.00 $39.8K 0 1 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $374.1 $362.0 $367.0 $3900.00 $36.7K 50 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Booking Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 11,087, the BKNG's price is up by 0.58%, now at $4257.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $3888.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4500. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $3590. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $3590. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $4173. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $3590.

