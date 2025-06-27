Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity For June 27

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) revealed 47 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $993,182, and 33 were calls, valued at $2,489,583.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4450.0 to $8300.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $4450.0 to $8300.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $35.0 $32.0 $35.0 $5900.00 $448.0K 15 130 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $309.9 $297.5 $297.5 $5400.00 $207.9K 41 0 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/27/25 $202.6 $176.0 $190.8 $5510.00 $190.8K 50 38 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $307.0 $306.9 $307.0 $5650.00 $153.5K 8 0 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $208.3 $183.3 $197.66 $5670.00 $138.3K 0 7

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 113,907, the price of BKNG is up by 1.6%, reaching $5685.78.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5910.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $6000. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $5820.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for BKNG

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform

